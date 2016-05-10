VnExpress International
Vietnam signs global treaty to ban nuclear weapons

Many countries have walked away from the ban, including nine nations believed to have nuclear weapons.

N.Korea fails in new missile test

Speculation is brewing that the North is preparing a sixth nuclear test, with satellite images showing its main ...

China says North Korea tension has to be stopped from reaching 'irreversible' stage

'Force cannot solve the problem, dialogue can be the only channel to resolve the problem,' Beijing said.
April 14, 2017 | 04:01 pm GMT+7

Trump tweets about nuclear weapons, raising questions and fears

'The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes.'
December 23, 2016 | 08:28 pm GMT+7

China's Xi congratulates North Korea's Kim

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message to North Korea's Kim Jong-Un, congratulating him on his election as ruling party chairman at a congress at which Beijing -- Pyongyang's ...
May 10, 2016 | 09:00 am GMT+7
 
