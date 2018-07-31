VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

North Korea appears to be building one or two missiles: Washington Post

By Reuters   July 31, 2018 | 08:41 am GMT+7
North Korea appears to be building one or two missiles: Washington Post
The North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Edgar Su

North Korea appears to be building one or two new liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM).

The apparent construction is going on at a factory that produced the country’s first missiles capable of reaching the United States, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

The newspaper, citing unidentified officials familiar with intelligence reporting, said U.S. spy agencies were seeing signs of the construction at a large research facility in Sanumdong, on the outskirts of Pyongyang.

The findings are the latest to suggest ongoing activity in North Korea’s nuclear and missile facilities despite arms talks with the United States and a recent summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee last week that North Korea was continuing to produce fuel for nuclear bombs despite its pledge to denuclearize. But he insisted the Trump administration was still making progress in its talks with Pyongyang.

Trump said in a Twitter post after his historic summit with Kim in Singapore last month: “Everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office. There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea.”

Kim committed in a broad summit statement to work toward denuclearization, but Pyongyang has offered no details as to how it might go about that.

Related News:
Tags: North Korea missiles ICBM U.S. Pyongyang nuclear weapons
 
Read more
Malaysia aviation chief quits over MH370 report

Malaysia aviation chief quits over MH370 report

Pompeo to travel to SE Asia, calls for 'free and open' region

Pompeo to travel to SE Asia, calls for 'free and open' region

Van explosion kills 10 at checkpoint in Philippine south: army

Van explosion kills 10 at checkpoint in Philippine south: army

Hikers start descent of Indonesia volcano after quake

Hikers start descent of Indonesia volcano after quake

Philippine Muslims hope law to bring 'dream of peace'

Philippine Muslims hope law to bring 'dream of peace'

'My kids are deceased': US wildfire kills two children, four others

'My kids are deceased': US wildfire kills two children, four others

Cambodia wakes to another era of Hun Sen rule after 'flawed' election

Cambodia wakes to another era of Hun Sen rule after 'flawed' election

 
go to top