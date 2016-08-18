The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam's government approves plan for $13.8 bln north-south expressway
The first stretch of the road will connect Hanoi with Hue by 2022.
Vietnam revisits $56 billion plan for north-south express railway
If approved, trains could be steaming at 350kph by 2050.
Highways in the sky mark Vietnam’s effort to cut delays and emissions
Long flights between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have become a thing of the past.
August 18, 2016 | 05:34 pm GMT+7
