Highways in the sky mark Vietnam’s effort to cut delays and emissions

A security guard cycles near an Airbus A350-900 aircraft during its delivery ceremony at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi July 2, 2015. Photo by Reuters/Nguyen Huy Kham

Vietnamese aviation authorities have launched two sky 'highways' between the north and the south.

The two routes, named Q1 and Q2, are designed to run parallel to each other, 30 kilometers apart.

Flights will be routed on two one-way paths rather than a single two-way route, thus doubling the capacity on the north-south hop which currently handles about 700 flights per day, or 35 percent of Vietnam’s domestic flights.

The highways in the sky will also help reduce traffic congestion, travel times, fuel consumption and gas emissions, said Vietnam Air Traffic Management.

Vietnam's airspace connects several economic hubs in Asia, and is one of the world’s busiest flight areas with more than 2,000 flights daily.

Vietnam is one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world, according to the International Air Transport Association, which expects the Southeast Asian country’s aviation market to double in size over the next 10 years.