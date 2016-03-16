The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Dip your beak at this Saigon duck noodle restaurant that opens for just an hour a day
Duck meat lovers have been in a flap about this alley eatery for decades.
This noodle soup is one more reason why you should visit Phu Quoc
Forget the beaches and jungle for a second, and get your chops around a bowl of this.
Quiz: Vietnamese noodles, can you disentangle them?
Vietnam is more than just pho.
September 03, 2016 | 06:23 am GMT+7
Phu Quoc’s culinary gems
Splendid beaches aside, the next best thing in Phu Quoc is its gastronomy.
July 31, 2016 | 06:30 am GMT+7
The real ‘pho’ experience
‘Pho’ has earned its place in the Oxford English Dictionary, but it’s not any specific ‘pho’, just ‘pho’ in general. VnExpress takes a closer look at some of the unique ‘pho’ you ...
June 25, 2016 | 07:56 pm GMT+7
70 years of food porn at lowly noodle stall
With its first generation of customers now in their 90s and many having departed this world, a ‘hu tiu’ stall has managed to stand the tests of time, delivering the essence of ...
May 27, 2016 | 06:51 pm GMT+7
10 must-try noodle soups in Hanoi
Hanoians typically start their day with all sorts of savory dishes, with noodle soups being the most popular choice. They are full of flavor and provide much needed energy for a ...
March 15, 2016 | 09:16 pm GMT+7
