VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Quiz: Vietnamese noodles, can you disentangle them?

By Pham Van   September 3, 2016 | 06:23 am GMT+7

Vietnam is more than just pho.

Photo by ruby_of_july/Instagram

Photo by ruby_of_july/Instagram

1. Pho

2. 'Bun bo'

3. 'Bun cha'

Quiz

That's not Vietnam! A quiz to see how closely you watched 'Kong: Skull Island'

That's not Vietnam! A quiz to see how closely you watched 'Kong: Skull Island'

Vietnam 2016 Quiz: How close do you pay attention?

Vietnam 2016 Quiz: How close do you pay attention?

Quiz: How well do you know Vietnam?

Quiz: How well do you know Vietnam?

See more
Tags: noodle
 
Read more
How to get high the Vietnamese way

How to get high the Vietnamese way

Da Lat's century-old mansions to rise from oblivion

Da Lat's century-old mansions to rise from oblivion

Beyond the baguette: France's food legacy in Vietnam

Beyond the baguette: France's food legacy in Vietnam

UNESCO honors Vietnamese man for his rural library revolution

UNESCO honors Vietnamese man for his rural library revolution

Vietnam Road Trip

Vietnam Road Trip

7 resort mansions of Vietnam’s last king

7 resort mansions of Vietnam’s last king

Baked for 100 years: clay houses stand tall in northern Vietnam

Baked for 100 years: clay houses stand tall in northern Vietnam

Hoi An plans to dismantle iconic 400-year-old bridge

Hoi An plans to dismantle iconic 400-year-old bridge

 
go to top