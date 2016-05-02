VnExpress International
German film about Agent Orange in Vietnam nominated for Emmy

It tells the story of one family's brave effort to cope with the fallout from Agent Orange.

Trump: a victory in Indiana means nomination for president guaranteed

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump tells supporters in Indiana that a victory in next Tuesday's Indiana primary will guarantee him the Republican nomination for ...
May 02, 2016 | 08:56 am GMT+7
 
