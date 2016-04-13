VnExpress International
PM establishes working group to review PetroVietnam operations amid plunging oil prices

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided to set up a working group to look at problems faced by national oil and gas group, PetroVietnam, which is ...

The first orders of Vietnam’s new prime minister

Newly elected Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has the first working meeting with his cabinet members in which he ...
 
