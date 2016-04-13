The first orders of Vietnam’s new prime minister

Chairing his first meeting with the new cabinet, Phuc said the agenda would center around dealing with drought and salinity intrusion, the business environment challenges,budget collection difficulties, stimulating economic growth in the context of natural disasters and falling oil prices, strengthening administrative reform and addressing issues of critical public concern such as food hygiene and safety.

The prime minister directed the cabinet members to implement the following tasks: hold a business development conference in Ho Chi Minh City to restore the confidence of businesses and society with the aim to supporting business development; organize a conference on food safety to be chaired by the prime minister along with heads of relevant ministries and sectors to clarify the state management responsibilities over this issue through concrete and fundamental measures; mobilize forces to work on natural calamities prevention and control; discuss and decide on various key issues in the government monthly meeting in April.

Phuc’s directions on the Government Office, the State Bank of Vietnam and some ministries are as follows:

The Government Office: watch the social economic situation carefully, not to allow any contingencies of passive and unprepared nature; support the localities in their socio-economic development and quickly settle any unexpected troubles.

The State Bank of Vietnam: update bad loan situation in a practical manner, including the safety of the monetary system, and keep a close watch on monetary policies.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment: maintain the role as the Leader of Macroeconomic Consultant Team; conduct research on protocols, regulations in Official Development Assistance (ODA) capital and public investment with the aim of relieving budget burdens, and come up with more drastic policies to improve the business and investment environment.

The Ministry of Finance: pay more attention to the current fiscal and budget policies; conduct inspection and submit reports on whether there exists waste and losses in use of state assets.

The Ministry of Information and Communications: take charge of giving detailed direction on setting up the e-government in the time to come.