VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

The first orders of Vietnam’s new prime minister

By Toan Dao   April 13, 2016 | 08:20 am GMT+7
The first orders of Vietnam’s new prime minister
New Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Tuesday government meeting. Photo: Government office.

Newly elected Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has the first working meeting with his cabinet members in which he gives his direction on immediate issues the country is facing, a government statement said late Tuesday.

Chairing his first meeting with the new cabinet, Phuc said the agenda would center around dealing with drought and salinity intrusion, the business environment challenges,budget collection difficulties, stimulating economic growth in the context of natural disasters and falling oil prices, strengthening administrative reform and addressing issues of critical public concern such as food hygiene and safety.

The prime minister directed the cabinet members to implement the following tasks: hold a business development conference in Ho Chi Minh City to restore the confidence of businesses and society with the aim to supporting business development; organize a conference on food safety to be chaired by the prime minister along with heads of relevant ministries and sectors to clarify the state management responsibilities over this issue through concrete and fundamental measures; mobilize forces to work on natural calamities prevention and control; discuss and decide on various key issues in the government monthly meeting in April.

Phuc’s directions on the Government Office, the State Bank of Vietnam and some ministries are as follows:

The Government Office: watch the social economic situation carefully, not to allow any contingencies of passive and unprepared nature; support the localities in their socio-economic development and quickly settle any unexpected troubles.

The State Bank of Vietnam: update bad loan situation in a practical manner, including the safety of the monetary system, and keep a close watch on monetary policies.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment: maintain the role as the Leader of Macroeconomic Consultant Team; conduct research on protocols, regulations in Official Development Assistance (ODA) capital and public investment with the aim of relieving budget burdens, and come up with more drastic policies to improve the business and investment environment.

The Ministry of Finance: pay more attention to the current fiscal and budget policies; conduct inspection and submit reports on whether there exists waste and losses in use of state assets.

The Ministry of Information and Communications: take charge of giving detailed direction on setting up the e-government in the time to come.

Tags: nguyen xuan phuc government prime minister vietnam
 
Read more
Four found dead at illegal gold mine

Four found dead at illegal gold mine

Asia must build resilience to risks from climate change and inequality: ADB

Asia must build resilience to risks from climate change and inequality: ADB

US expert: Mekong historic drought may caused by China dramatic economic slowdown

US expert: Mekong historic drought may caused by China dramatic economic slowdown

Vietnam's wild tigers on the edge of extinction

Vietnam's wild tigers on the edge of extinction

Hackers attack Quang Ninh’s email system

Hackers attack Quang Ninh’s email system

Vietnamese men's cancer mortality rate among highest in the world: expert

Vietnamese men's cancer mortality rate among highest in the world: expert

Elite Central Highlands forces celebrate anniversary

Elite Central Highlands forces celebrate anniversary

Prisoner of the Century files $800,000 lawsuit for false murder charges

Prisoner of the Century files $800,000 lawsuit for false murder charges

 
go to top