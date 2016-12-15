The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
Nguyen Xuan Phuc
Vietnam, New Zealand pave way for strategic partnership to boost all-round cooperation
Leaders from both countries are backing education and trade to drive their relationship to the next level.
Vietnam to contain inflation in 2018, won't boost economic growth at any cost: PM
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has outlined his fiscal plans in a recent article.
Vietnamese PM waits 5 hours to greet returning U23 football ‘warriors’
‘I don't think a prime minister has ever waited this long, but I don't think there has ever been so much joy either.’
January 29, 2018 | 10:57 am GMT+7
Deputy PM cries 'Vietnam still wins' despite defeat to Uzbekistan
The Vietnamese government has also awarded the entire U23 football team the first class Labor Order.
January 27, 2018 | 09:12 pm GMT+7
Trump meets with Vietnamese Party chief and PM, wrapping up state visit
The U.S. president made it a hattrick of leaders after his meetings with President Tran Dai Quang as he bid farewell on Sunday morning.
November 12, 2017 | 02:33 pm GMT+7
Trump hails signing of deals worth 'billions' with Vietnam
'They just made a very large order in the U.S.'
June 01, 2017 | 03:49 am GMT+7
Vietnam to sign deals for up to $17 bln in US goods, services: prime minister
'Vietnam will increase the import of high technologies and services from the U.S.'
May 31, 2017 | 08:11 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s prime minister starts first US visit
The visit will include a meeting between PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc and President Donald Trump.
May 29, 2017 | 09:17 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s premier to visit White House as US losing hearts in Southeast Asia
Key tenets of Vietnam's strategy for dealing with China, the TPP are now really in doubt.
May 24, 2017 | 02:40 am GMT+7
Vietnam PM hopes Trump will reconsider Pacific trade pact: report
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc says he's still optimistic about the future of the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
January 16, 2017 | 10:00 am GMT+7
Trump tells Vietnam prime minister he hopes ties will grow stronger
The two leaders discussed over the phone ways to promote trade ties.
December 15, 2016 | 02:03 pm GMT+7
ADB willing to lend Vietnam a hand to clear toxic debts in banking system: PM
The regional development bank is considering a buy-out of a troubled bank in Vietnam.
December 09, 2016 | 07:02 pm GMT+7
Around 700 state firms left as Vietnam nears final stage of privatization
Officials say the privatization target has generally been achieved.
December 08, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam PM backs off from US-led TPP, emphasizes independent foreign policy
'But without joining TPP Vietnam will still continue to further the economic integration.'
November 17, 2016 | 02:49 pm GMT+7
Vietnam all set to ratify US-led mammoth trade deal, but so what?
Unless Obama pushes the trade deal through, the country's efforts may have been in vain.
August 31, 2016 | 05:03 pm GMT+7
