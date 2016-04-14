The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Nguyen Ha Dong
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam's Flappy Bird creator is back with a new Ninja game
The unexpected success in 2014 has turned Nguyen Ha Dong into a star of Vietnam's startup scene in recent years.
Flappy Bird creator lends a wing to Vietnamese startups
'Just propose those projects to me, no matter how bad it is,' Nguyen Ha Dong writes on Facebook.
Vietnamese mobile start-up 'Shark Journey' snaps up $40,000 from Facebook
The Flappy Bird phenomenon has launched a new wave of start-ups and entrepreneurs in Vietnam.
September 14, 2016 | 04:10 pm GMT+7
New US visa policy offers opportunities for Vietnamese start-ups
Entrepreneurs worldwide could soon find it a lot easier to launch start-ups in the U.S.
August 30, 2016 | 04:24 pm GMT+7
Tax authorities set eyes on “Flappy Bird” creator’s bank account
Hanoi tax authorities are seeking to collect more taxes from Nguyen Ha Dong, developer of world phenomenon Flappy Bird, said Nguyen Quang Tien, deputy director of the department ...
April 14, 2016 | 05:09 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter