Tag Nguyen Ha Dong
Vietnam's Flappy Bird creator is back with a new Ninja game

The unexpected success in 2014 has turned Nguyen Ha Dong into a star of Vietnam's startup scene in recent years.

Flappy Bird creator lends a wing to Vietnamese startups

'Just propose those projects to me, no matter how bad it is,' Nguyen Ha Dong writes on Facebook.

Vietnamese mobile start-up 'Shark Journey' snaps up $40,000 from Facebook

The Flappy Bird phenomenon has launched a new wave of start-ups and entrepreneurs in Vietnam.
September 14, 2016 | 04:10 pm GMT+7

New US visa policy offers opportunities for Vietnamese start-ups

Entrepreneurs worldwide could soon find it a lot easier to launch start-ups in the U.S.
August 30, 2016 | 04:24 pm GMT+7

Tax authorities set eyes on “Flappy Bird” creator’s bank account

Hanoi tax authorities are seeking to collect more taxes from Nguyen Ha Dong, developer of world phenomenon Flappy Bird, said Nguyen Quang Tien, deputy director of the department ...
April 14, 2016 | 05:09 pm GMT+7
 
