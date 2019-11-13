VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Flappy Bird among most important apps of decade: US tech publication

By Dang Khoa   November 13, 2019 | 10:21 am GMT+7
Flappy Bird among most important apps of decade: US tech publication
A phone with a screen shot of mobile game Flappy Bird. Photo by VnExpress/Tuan Hung.

CNET has named Flappy Bird, a mobile game developed by a Vietnamese coder, among the 25 most impactful apps of the decade.

The American tech publication said in a post on Monday that the game made the list for being the most downloaded app on the App Store for one month.

The game, created by Hanoian Nguyen Ha Dong, was released on the iOS App Store in May 2013. Suddenly, in early 2014 it became a global phenomenon as downloads went through the roof.

With more than 50 million players, it became one of the year's hottest app despite being an extremely difficult game.

Dong, 34, said he had made the game available for free and hoped to earn some money from advertising, but ended up earning an estimated $50,000 a day.

He took the game down in February 2014 saying it got too many people addicted.

The game is deceptively simple: Users tap smartphone screens to make a bird fly through gaps in pipes to score points. Anytime the bird hits a pipe or drops to the ground, the game ends.

After its removal people were unsuccessfully putting their phone for sale on Ebay for $100,000 saying it still had the game, CNET said.

The other 24 apps in the U.S.-centric list include usual suspects like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Tinder/Grindr/Bumble, Google Maps/Apple Maps, Uber/Lyft, Facebook Messenger/WhatsApp, Netflix, Google Pay/Apple Pay, Google Assistant/Siri/Alexa, and Amazon.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Flappy Bird top 25 apps CNET apps App Store Nguyen Ha Dong technology
 
Read more
Ha Tinh police save moon bear from traffickers

Ha Tinh police save moon bear from traffickers

Vietnamese universities soar up global sustainable development ranking

Vietnamese universities soar up global sustainable development ranking

SEA Games winning Vietnam piques Internet search interest in Korea

SEA Games winning Vietnam piques Internet search interest in Korea

National excitement as Vietnam march into SEA Games football final

National excitement as Vietnam march into SEA Games football final

Vietnam airports awash in red as football fans head for the Philippines

Vietnam airports awash in red as football fans head for the Philippines

Mekong River turns aquamarine due to low flows

Mekong River turns aquamarine due to low flows

Hanoi hospital cuts HIV test strips into two

Hanoi hospital cuts HIV test strips into two

 
go to top