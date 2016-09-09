VnExpress International
Vietnam's Nghi Son oil refinery ready for start-up from Feb. 28

The 200,000 barrel-per-day Nghi Son plant along with Dung Quat will help Vietnam meet 80 percent of its fuel demand.

Vietnam's Nghi Son refinery to import its first Kuwaiti crude cargo

The country's sole refinery has delayed its commercial startup until the end of this year.

47 tons of fish found dead at aquatic farms in central Vietnam

The fish raised for export purpose died as seawater turned red.
