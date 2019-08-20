VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Chinese steelmaker plans to put up $2-billion plant in Vietnam

By Dat Nguyen   August 20, 2019 | 11:01 am GMT+7
Chinese steelmaker plans to put up $2-billion plant in Vietnam
A man works at a steel factory in Que Vo District, outside Hanoi. Photo by Reuters/Kham.

Mintal Group wants to build a $2-billion plant in the central province of Thanh Hoa producing carbon ferrochrome, stainless steel and non-ferrous metals.

Initially it will annually produce 1.5 million tons of carbon ferrochrome, alloy of chromium and iron used to make stainless steel, before beginning to produce one million tons each of stainless steel and non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and copper.

The largest chrome alloy producer in China is eyeing the province's Nghi Son Economic Zone for its 300-hectare plant.

Eighty percent of the raw materials will be imported from South Africa and the rest will be sourced from Vietnam.

The company claims to use advanced energy-saving  technology which would reduce sulfur emissions by 90 percent a year.

Thanh Hoa authorities are reviewing its proposal.

Mintal is among the world’s leading producers of ferrochrome, stainless steel and non-ferrous metals with plants in China, South Africa and Pakistan.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Mintal China 2 billion stainless steel carbon ferrochrome non-ferrous metals Thanh Hoa central Nghi Son
 
Read more
Currency printer reports H1 loss

Currency printer reports H1 loss

Lottery company profit plummets in H1

Lottery company profit plummets in H1

Stock exchange profits plunge in H1

Stock exchange profits plunge in H1

Vingroup opens admissions to aviation school

Vingroup opens admissions to aviation school

THACO recalls BMW cars with air-conditioning fan faults

THACO recalls BMW cars with air-conditioning fan faults

B2B startup KiotViet lands $6 million from foreign investors

B2B startup KiotViet lands $6 million from foreign investors

Vingroup to deliver cars to ride-hailing app FastGo

Vingroup to deliver cars to ride-hailing app FastGo

 
go to top