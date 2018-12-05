VnExpress International
Worst riots in Paris since 1968

By Reuters   December 5, 2018 | 09:40 am GMT+7

Burned hulks of cars, defaced Arc de Triomphe monument and shattered windows of luxury boutiques were left after Paris saw the worst riots in half a century.

Firemen extinguish burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel fuel taxes, during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. Several thousand riot police were overwhelmed on Saturday as they fought running battles with protesters in the shadows of some of Paris' fabled landmarks and through its fanciest shopping districts. Photo by Reuters/Stephane Mahe

Worst riots in Paris since 1968 - 1

Protesters wearing yellow vests gather near a burning car as firemen arrive on the scene during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. Photo by Reuters/Stephane Mahe

Worst riots in Paris since 1968 - 2

Firemen stand next to burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. Photo by Reuters/Stephane Mahe

Worst riots in Paris since 1968 - 3

Protesters wearing yellow vests walk among tear gas during clashes with French riot police at the Place de l'Etoile near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Photo by Reuters/Stephane Mahe

Worst riots in Paris since 1968 - 4

A general view shows police forces and protesters wearing yellow vests during clashes as part of a demonstration near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. Photo by Reuters/Stephane Mahe

Worst riots in Paris since 1968 - 5

Tear gas fills the air as a protester wearing a yellow vest demonstrates near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. Photo by Reuters/Stephane Mahe

Worst riots in Paris since 1968 - 6

French riot police stand guard in a street near the Place de l'Etoile during clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests in Paris. Photo by Reuters/Stephane Mahe

Worst riots in Paris since 1968 - 7

Protesters wearing yellow vests gather at the Place de l'Etoile near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Photo by Reuters/Benoit Tessier

Worst riots in Paris since 1968 - 8

French riot police stand guard near the Arc de Triomphe during clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests in Paris. Photo by Reuters/Benoit Tessier

'Yellow vest' protests turn violent in Paris
 
 

