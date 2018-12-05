Worst riots in Paris since 1968

Firemen extinguish burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel fuel taxes, during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. Several thousand riot police were overwhelmed on Saturday as they fought running battles with protesters in the shadows of some of Paris' fabled landmarks and through its fanciest shopping districts. Photo by Reuters/Stephane Mahe

Protesters wearing yellow vests gather near a burning car as firemen arrive on the scene during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. Photo by Reuters/Stephane Mahe

Firemen stand next to burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. Photo by Reuters/Stephane Mahe

Protesters wearing yellow vests walk among tear gas during clashes with French riot police at the Place de l'Etoile near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Photo by Reuters/Stephane Mahe

A general view shows police forces and protesters wearing yellow vests during clashes as part of a demonstration near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. Photo by Reuters/Stephane Mahe

Tear gas fills the air as a protester wearing a yellow vest demonstrates near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. Photo by Reuters/Stephane Mahe

French riot police stand guard in a street near the Place de l'Etoile during clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests in Paris. Photo by Reuters/Stephane Mahe

Protesters wearing yellow vests gather at the Place de l'Etoile near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Photo by Reuters/Benoit Tessier

French riot police stand guard near the Arc de Triomphe during clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests in Paris. Photo by Reuters/Benoit Tessier