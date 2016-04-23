VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

World Bank to lend Ecuador $150 mln to speed aid to quake victims

By Reuters /Eric Walsh   April 23, 2016 | 09:13 am GMT+7
World Bank to lend Ecuador $150 mln to speed aid to quake victims
Residents receive food from volunteers at the Reales Tamarindos airport which is used as a shelter, after being evacuated from their homes in Portoviejo, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 22, 2016. : REUTERS/Henry Romero

The World Bank said on Friday it would lend Ecuador $150 million to speed up assistance to victims of last week's major earthquake that devastated large areas of the country's northern coast.

"Through this project, we will support the purchase and distribution of non-food items such as surgical equipment, medical instruments and mobile hospitals, and other supplies to cope with this emergency," World Bank Vice President for Latin America and the Caribbean Jorge Familiar said in a statement.

The Washington-based bank said it had also offered Ecuador the possibility of restructuring other loans to increase the amount of resources available to deal with this emergency.

The massive 7.8-magnitude quake that struck on Saturday, killing 587 people, has left some survivors clamoring for food, water and medicine. 

Tags: Ecuador earthquake World Bank aid
Read more
Dog bites California baby to death in front of parents

Dog bites California baby to death in front of parents

U.S. drops N.Y. fight with Apple after gaining access to iPhone

U.S. drops N.Y. fight with Apple after gaining access to iPhone

Obama meets with the Royal Family in London visit

Obama meets with the Royal Family in London visit

China runs fast in self-driving cars race

China runs fast in self-driving cars race

Panama Papers: Investigators raids Mossack Fonseca property, seizes shredded papers

Panama Papers: Investigators raids Mossack Fonseca property, seizes shredded papers

German carmakers to recall 630,000 cars to fix emissions - government official

German carmakers to recall 630,000 cars to fix emissions - government official

Apple's book, film services go dark in China

Apple's book, film services go dark in China

Chinese Buddhist temple disseminates wisdom with robot monk

Chinese Buddhist temple disseminates wisdom with robot monk

 
go to top