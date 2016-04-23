World Bank to lend Ecuador $150 mln to speed aid to quake victims

Residents receive food from volunteers at the Reales Tamarindos airport which is used as a shelter, after being evacuated from their homes in Portoviejo, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 22, 2016. : REUTERS/Henry Romero

"Through this project, we will support the purchase and distribution of non-food items such as surgical equipment, medical instruments and mobile hospitals, and other supplies to cope with this emergency," World Bank Vice President for Latin America and the Caribbean Jorge Familiar said in a statement.

The Washington-based bank said it had also offered Ecuador the possibility of restructuring other loans to increase the amount of resources available to deal with this emergency.

The massive 7.8-magnitude quake that struck on Saturday, killing 587 people, has left some survivors clamoring for food, water and medicine.