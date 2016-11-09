VnExpress International
'We have no idea what Trump would do as U.S. president': Merkel ally

By Reuters/Michelle Martin   November 9, 2016 | 02:03 pm GMT+7

6 more votes for Trump to become the next president.

A senior member of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party said on German radio on Wednesday that the German government was uncertain what Republican Donald Trump would do if he wins the U.S. presidential election.

"We're realising now that we have no idea what this American president will do if the voice of anger enters office and the voice of anger becomes the most powerful man in the world," Norbert Roettgen, a member of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and head of the German parliament's foreign affairs committee, said on Deutschlandfunk radio.

"Geopolitically we are in a very uncertain situation," he added. 

With the recent win in key state -- Pennsylvania, Trump had 264 electoral votes to Clinton's 215.

A cake made in the image of Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump is on display at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 8, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Andrew Kelly

Tags: Donald Trump US election
 
