VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Venezuela decrees Fridays a holiday to ease energy crisis

By Reuters   April 7, 2016 | 02:47 pm GMT+7

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has decreed that all Fridays for the next two months will be holidays, in a bid to save energy in the blackout-hit OPEC country.

"We'll have long weekends," Maduro said in an hours-long appearance on state television on Wednesday night, announcing the measure as part of a 60-day plan to fight a power crunch.

A severe drought, coupled with what critics say is a lack of investment and maintenance in energy infrastructure, has hit the South American nation, which depends on hydropower for 60 percent of its electricity.

Venezuela's opposition slammed the new four-day work week as reckless in the face of a bitter recession, shortages of foods and medicines, and triple-digit inflation.

The measure comes on the heels of Maduro decreeing a week-long break over Easter, ordering some shopping malls to generate their own power, and shortening daily working hours.

"For Maduro the best way to resolve this crisis is to reduce the country's productivity," said Caracas city councillor Jesus Armas. "Fridays are free bread and circus."

Some Venezuelans took to social media to express their surprise. "You must be kidding???," one Twitter user said. Many others wondered how the measure would impact schools, bureaucratic procedures and supermarkets.

It was not immediately clear how the non-working Fridays would affect the public and private sector.

The 60-day plan's fine print will be announced on Thursday, said Maduro during the television program, which included music, dancing and giant pictures of late leader Hugo Chavez.

"I think we can overcome this situation without increasing fares or rationing," added Maduro. 

Tags: Venezuela power shortages OPEC four-day week Friday holiday
 
Read more
Bill Clinton confronts protesters who say his crime reforms hurt blacks

Bill Clinton confronts protesters who say his crime reforms hurt blacks

Fidel Castro, 89, makes rare public appearance

Fidel Castro, 89, makes rare public appearance

Toppled Thai party meets for Thaksin Skype address

Toppled Thai party meets for Thaksin Skype address

Indonesia launches crackdown on child exploitation

Indonesia launches crackdown on child exploitation

China asks for terror suspects list ahead of G20 summit

China asks for terror suspects list ahead of G20 summit

China pushes Marxism for party members to root out wrongdoing

China pushes Marxism for party members to root out wrongdoing

Diabetes cases reach 422 million as poorer countries see steep rises

Diabetes cases reach 422 million as poorer countries see steep rises

Cambodian tigers declared 'extinct' as reintroduction plan unveiled

Cambodian tigers declared 'extinct' as reintroduction plan unveiled

 
go to top