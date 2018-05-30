VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

US to shorten length of visas for some Chinese citizens: AP

By Reuters   May 30, 2018 | 08:50 am GMT+7
US to shorten length of visas for some Chinese citizens: AP
Chinese tourists take photographs outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Photo by Reuters/Lucas Jackson

The change would come as U.S. attempts to crack down on what it says is theft of its intellectual property by China.

The U.S. government plans to shorten the length of visas issued to some Chinese citizens starting on June 11, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday, citing the State Department.

Under the new policy, U.S. consular officers may limit the time visas are valid, rather than the usual practice of issuing them for the maximum possible period, AP reported.

The State Department did not immediately provide comment on the report.

The change would come as the administration of President Donald Trump attempts to crack down on what it says is theft of U.S. intellectual property by China.

A U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that under directions sent to U.S. embassies and consulates, Chinesegraduate students would be limited to one-year visas if they are studying in certain fields, such as robotics, aviation and high-tech manufacturing, AP reported.

Those are areas Beijing has said are high-priority goals for its manufacturing sector.

The official said the instructions also stated that Chinese citizens seeking visas would need special clearance from multiple U.S. agencies if they work as researchers or managers for companies on a U.S. Commerce Department list of entities needing higher scrutiny. Those clearances are expected to take months for each application, AP cited the official as saying.

Earlier on Tuesday, Washington said it was still considering slapping 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese goods in retaliation for what the Trump administration says are China’s unfair trade practices.

Related News:
Tags: China U.S. Chinese visitors in U.S. U.S. visa Trump administration
 
Read more
America's poor becoming more destitute under Trump: U.N. expert

America's poor becoming more destitute under Trump: U.N. expert

North Korea to get relief only after verifiable denuclearization: Mattis

North Korea to get relief only after verifiable denuclearization: Mattis

N. Korea summit back on, Trump says after meeting Kim envoy

N. Korea summit back on, Trump says after meeting Kim envoy

China says aircraft carrier testing weapons in South China Sea drills

China says aircraft carrier testing weapons in South China Sea drills

Some dino eggs took months to hatch, perhaps leading to extinction: study

Some dino eggs took months to hatch, perhaps leading to extinction: study

Smog returns, but Beijing says skies are getting cleaner

Smog returns, but Beijing says skies are getting cleaner

Thai election won't happen this year, legislator says

Thai election won't happen this year, legislator says

Trump aide says US sanctions on Russia may be disproportionate

Trump aide says US sanctions on Russia may be disproportionate

 
go to top