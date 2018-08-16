VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

US says it is expanding visa bans over 'flawed' Cambodia poll

By Reuters   August 16, 2018 | 08:04 am GMT+7
US says it is expanding visa bans over 'flawed' Cambodia poll
Cambodia's Hun Sen addressing a gathering of garment workers in Phnom Penh on Aug 15, 2018. Photo by AFP

The U.S. announcement came as Cambodia announced that the Cambodian People’s Party won all 125 parliamentary seats in the election.

The United States said on Wednesday it was expanding visa restrictions on individuals responsible for “anti-democratic” actions in the run-up to Cambodia’s July 29 election.

The State Department said the move followed on from its December 6 announcement that it would restrict entry to the United States of people involved in Cambodian government actions to undermine democracy, including the dissolution of the main opposition party and imprisonment of its leader Kem Sokha.

“The expanded entry restrictions may apply to individuals both within and outside the Cambodian government who are responsible for the most notable anti-democratic actions taken in the run-up to the flawed July 29 election,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a news briefing.

The U.S. announcement came as electoral authorities in Cambodia announced that the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) won all 125 parliamentary seats in the election, a result the opposition called illegitimate.

Nauert said that in certain circumstances the restrictions would also apply to immediate relatives of those responsible for undermining democracy. But she declined to give names of anyone who might be affected by the expanded visa ban.

“We reiterate our call for the Cambodian government to take tangible actions to promote national reconciliation by allowing independent media and civil society organizations to fulfill their vital roles,” she said.

Nauert repeated U.S. calls for the release of Kem Sokha and other political prisoners and for an end to a ban on the political opposition.

She described the election as “neither free nor fair.”

Related News:
Tags: Cambodia poll United States visa restrictions ruling party visa ban
 
Read more
Thailand to ban imports of high-tech trash, plastic waste

Thailand to ban imports of high-tech trash, plastic waste

Malaysian 'Iceman' sentenced to death in Thailand

Malaysian 'Iceman' sentenced to death in Thailand

Philippine leader says China wrong to police airspace over disputed sea

Philippine leader says China wrong to police airspace over disputed sea

Mekong River body welcomes Laos' decision to suspend new dam projects

Mekong River body welcomes Laos' decision to suspend new dam projects

Famous five: Sporting superstars who can light up the Asian Games

Famous five: Sporting superstars who can light up the Asian Games

Floodlight search for survivors after deadly Italy bridge collapse

Floodlight search for survivors after deadly Italy bridge collapse

Pennsylvania report lists more than 300 'predator' priests

Pennsylvania report lists more than 300 'predator' priests

 
go to top