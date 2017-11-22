VnExpress International
US Navy plane crashes in Philippine Sea with 11 crew and passengers

By Reuters   November 22, 2017 | 03:32 pm GMT+7
FILE PHOTO - A U.S. Navy P-3 Orion maritime patrol aircraft. Photo by Reuters

The aircraft has been in operation for more than five decades.

A U.S. Navy transport plane carrying 11 people crashed in waters southeast of Japan's Okinawa island on Wednesday as it flew to the aircraft carrier the USS Ronald Reagan, the U.S. Seventh Fleet said.

"USS Ronald Reagan is conducting search and rescue operations. The cause of the crash is not yet known," it said in a press release.

Japanese Minister of Defence Itsunori Onodera told reporters the U.S. Navy had informed him that the crash in the Philippine Sea may have been a result of engine trouble.

The propeller powered transport plane, a C-2 Greyhound, carries personnel, mail and other cargo from mainland bases to carriers operating at sea.

The aircraft has been in operation for more than five decades and is due to be replaced by the long-range tilt-rotor Osprey aircraft.

