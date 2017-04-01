VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

UN Women campaign uses 'penis seat' to tackle sexual harassment

By Reuters   April 1, 2017 | 02:11 pm GMT+7

UN Women and Mexican officials have launched a project to tackle sexual violence against women on public transport system.

Videos showing Mexico City subway riders reacting to close-ups of men's' buttocks and subway seats with moulded penises were part of a bold advertising campaign launched recently by UN Women, an arm of the United Nations.

The videos have been on YouTube since March 20, but it was only this week that UN Women issued a press release taking responsibility for the initiative.

At a press conference Thursday, the organization said it would show the videos on 12 subway lines in Mexico City over the next three weeks.

The first video, called Seat Experiment showed subway riders' reactions to a seat moulded in the shape of a nude male body with a prominent penis. Lots of men who tried to sit on the seats were surprised or uncomfortable.

"It's unpleasant sitting here, but it's nothing compared to the sexual abuse women experience on their commute every day," reads a sign on the floor below the seat.

Nearly 6 million people take the Mexico City subway each day and women are molested on a regular basis. Trains have had designated women-only subway cars for years and beginning last year, men who use them have been subjected to fines.

In the second video in the campaign, Screen Experiment, men waiting for the subway see their buttocks projected onto subway television monitors. Many women smile as some of the men cover up their backsides in humiliation.

The campaign drew angry reactions from some men on YouTube and Twitter, who felt they were being stigmatized as rapists and criminals.

According to UN Women, nine of every 10 women in Mexico City, one of the world's most populous metropolises, have been subjected to some type of sexual abuse riding the subway.

Related News:
Tags: UN Women sexual harassment Mexico
 
Read more
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

 
go to top