VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

UK, US govts warn of Russia's 'malicious cyber activity'

By AFP   April 17, 2018 | 08:32 am GMT+7
UK, US govts warn of Russia's 'malicious cyber activity'
A technical alert said the U.K. and U.S. government agencies found cyber attacks targeting devices such as internet routers. Photo by AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

The joint statement comes amid worsening relations between the two countries and Moscow.

Britain and the United States on Monday released a rare joint statement warning of "malicious cyber activity" carried out by the Russian state.

The technical alert was issued by the U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security.

"The targets of this malicious cyber activity are primarily government and private-sector organizations, critical infrastructure providers and the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) supporting these sectors," the statement said.

It warned everyone from internet service providers to home office customers to heed the warning, after the government agencies found cyber attacks targeting devices such as internet routers.

"Russian state-sponsored actors are using compromised routers to conduct spoofing 'man-in-the-middle' attacks to support espionage, extract intellectual property, maintain persistent access to victim networks and potentially lay a foundation for future offensive operations," the U.K. and U.S. warned.

They cited cyber security research organizations and other governments as providing evidence of such attacks, without providing details of their timing or scale.

"The current state of U.S. and U.K. network devices, coupled with a Russian government campaign to exploit these devices, threatens our respective safety, security, and economic well-being," the technical alert said.

The joint statement comes amid worsening relations between the two countries and Moscow, after Washington and London launched coordinated strikes against Russia's ally Syria.

Britain and the U.S. have also blamed Russia for the poisoning of a former double agent in the U.K., prompting a global diplomatic crisis.

Related News:
Tags: U.K U.S Russia cyber attack hack Internet security internet service providers warning devices Moscow Washington London state
 
Read more
Whale dies after swallowing 80 plastic bags

Whale dies after swallowing 80 plastic bags

With Cambodia's free press under fire, 'China model' makes inroads

With Cambodia's free press under fire, 'China model' makes inroads

China lowers tariffs, rejects US trade war escalation

China lowers tariffs, rejects US trade war escalation

North Korea's top three military officials replaced, US official says

North Korea's top three military officials replaced, US official says

US weighs more South China Sea patrols to confront 'new reality' of China

US weighs more South China Sea patrols to confront 'new reality' of China

China says aircraft carrier testing weapons in South China Sea drills

China says aircraft carrier testing weapons in South China Sea drills

Some dino eggs took months to hatch, perhaps leading to extinction: study

Some dino eggs took months to hatch, perhaps leading to extinction: study

Smog returns, but Beijing says skies are getting cleaner

Smog returns, but Beijing says skies are getting cleaner

 
go to top