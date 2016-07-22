VnExpress International
U.S. election calendar: the remaining dates

By AFP   July 22, 2016 | 04:53 pm GMT+7

Trump and Clinton are the last two candidates running for the office.

Here are the remaining key dates in the US election calendar:

JULY

25-28: Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where Hillary Clinton, the former first lady and ex-secretary of state, will accept the nomination as the Democratic presidential candidate.

SEPTEMBER

Absentee or in-person early voting begins in several states

26: First presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York. (This debate was originally to have been held at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, but the venue was changed)

OCTOBER

4: Vice presidential debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia

9: Second presidential debate at Washington University in St Louis, Missouri

19: Third and final presidential debate at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas

NOVEMBER

8: Election day, established by law as the Tuesday following the first Monday in November

JANUARY 2017

20: Barack Obama leaves the White House. Inauguration of 45th president of the United States.

