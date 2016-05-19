U.S. Air Force bomber crashes in Guam

A Boeing B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber from the US Air Force Andersen Air Force Base in Guam performs a fly-over at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

All seven crew members safely made their way out of the vessel, which crashed around 8:30 a.m. at the Andersen Air Force Base in the village of Yigo, the base said in a statement.

The crew members were a part of the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron and were taking part in a routine training mission when the incident occurred. The crash is under investigation, the base said.

The B-52H Stratofortress is a long-range heavy bomber that for more than 40 years has been "the backbone of the manned strategic bomber force in the United States," according to the Air Force's website.