U.S. Air Force bomber crashes in Guam

All seven crew members safely made their way out of the vessel, which crashed around 8:30 a.m. at the Andersen Air Force Base in the village of Yigo, the base said in a statement.
The crew members were a part of the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron and were taking part in a routine training mission when the incident occurred. The crash is under investigation, the base said.
The B-52H Stratofortress is a long-range heavy bomber that for more than 40 years has been "the backbone of the manned strategic bomber force in the United States," according to the Air Force's website.