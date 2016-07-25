VnExpress International
World

Two dead, at least 14 wounded in shooting at a teen party in Florida nightclub

By Reuters   July 25, 2016 | 04:46 pm GMT+7
Club Blu in Fort Meyers, Florida. Photo: Google Streetview

Another mass shooting in the U.S. within a month.

At least two people were killed and 14 wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Fort Myers, Florida early on Monday, CNN and local TV reported, citing police.

Local TV stations reported that the Club Blu club had been hosting a teen party at the time. At least three persons had been detained.

Fort Myers police said in a statement that they are seeking to determine the motive in the nightclub shooting.

The shooting comes a month after a massacre at a nightclub in the Florida city of Orlando, in which a lone gunman killed 49 people in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. 

Tags: shooting Florida Club Blu
 
