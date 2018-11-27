VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Trump says he expects to raise China tariffs: Wall Street Journal

By Reuters   November 27, 2018 | 08:18 am GMT+7
Trump says he expects to raise China tariffs: Wall Street Journal
Shipping containers are seen at a port in Shanghai, China, July 10, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Aly Song

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he expected to raise tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports from 10 percent to 25 percent.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal four days ahead of his high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Argentina, Trump said it was "highly unlikely" he would accept China’s request to hold off on the increase, which is due to take effect on Jan. 1.

"The only deal would be China has to open up their country to competition from the United States," Trump told the Journal. "As far as other countries are concerned, that’s up to them."

Trump, who is due to meet Xi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires this week, said that if negotiations were unsuccessful, he would also put tariffs on the rest of Chinese imports.

"If we don’t make a deal, then I’m going to put the $267 billion additional on," at a tariff rate of either 10 percent or 25 percent, Trump told the Journal.

A Chinese official told reporters last week that the two leaders would look to set guidelines for future talks.

"The main issue is how to settle down the trade war," the official said on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of preparatory negotiations. "I am conservatively optimistic that can be done," he added.

Trump said the next round of tariffs could also be placed on laptops and Apple Inc’s iPhones imported from China, which are part of that $267 billion list of goods not yet hit by tariffs.

Cell phones and computers, among China’s biggest exports to the United States, have thus far been spared as the administration has sought to minimize the impact on U.S. consumers. The Journal said the administration has been worried about a consumer reaction to such levies.

"Maybe. Maybe. Depends on what the rate is," Trump said, referring to the possibility of tariffs on mobile phones and laptops, according to the Journal. "I mean, I can make it 10 percent, and people could stand that very easily."

Shares in Apple fell in after-hours trading after the interview was published. An Apple spokesman did not immediately respond to Reuters’ queries.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has personally pressed the issue of tariffs with Trump, telling the president that while there are valid concerns about U.S.-China trade relations, tariffs are not the best way to resolve them.

Despite using contract manufacturers to make most of its products overseas, Apple has also sought to emphasize its contribution to the U.S. economy, saying it plans to spend about $55 billion in 2018 with its U.S.-based suppliers.

Related News:
Tags: trade war U.S. China Donald Trump tariffs
 
Read more
Russia fires on and seizes Ukrainian ships near annexed Crimea

Russia fires on and seizes Ukrainian ships near annexed Crimea

Anti-gay marriage groups win Taiwan referendum battle

Anti-gay marriage groups win Taiwan referendum battle

Thousands protest in 'feminist tidal wave' against sexist violence

Thousands protest in 'feminist tidal wave' against sexist violence

28 drown in India bus crash, many of them children

28 drown in India bus crash, many of them children

South Korea secures UN sanctions exemption for inter-Korean rail survey

South Korea secures UN sanctions exemption for inter-Korean rail survey

APEC host says WTO and trade row scuppered joint declaration

APEC host says WTO and trade row scuppered joint declaration

The currency of experience has global value

The currency of experience has global value

 
go to top