VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Trump offers support for terminally ill British baby

By AFP   July 4, 2017 | 08:22 am GMT+7
Trump offers support for terminally ill British baby
U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the Oval Office of the White House during his departure for Bedminster, New Jersey, in Washington, DC, U.S., June 30, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Carlos Barria

The baby is 10 months old and has brain damage.

President Donald Trump on Monday offered U.S. help to a British baby with a rare genetic disorder who is due to be taken off life support after courts ruled further treatment would prolong his suffering.

The parents of Charlie Gard, who is 10 months old and has brain damage, had been fighting to take him to the United States for an experimental treatment for his extremely rare form of mitochondrial disease, but lost their case in British courts and the European Court of Human Rights.

"President Trump has offered to help the family in this heartbreaking situation," Helen Ferre, White House director of media affairs, said in a statement.

"Although the president himself has not spoken to the family, he does not want to pressure them in any way, members of the administration have spoken to the family in calls facilitated by the British government."

The baby's plight has also attracted the attention of Pope Francis, who on Sunday expressed his support for Chris Gard and Connie Yates, saying he hoped doctors would allow them to "care for their child until the end."

The Italian term used -- "curare" -- can be translated as "care for" or "treat" but the Vatican press office could not provide an official translation into English.

Charliesfight.org, a page set up to solicit donations for the baby's treatment in the United States, noted, "Two of the most powerful men in the world want to give Charlie Gard his chance," while @Fight4Charlie, an associated account, responded: "Thanks @realDonaldTrump for your support - @theresamay do the right thing and #savecharliegard."

The case has tugged at heart strings in Britain, where more than 1.3 million pounds ($1.68 million) has been raised through GoFundMe to pay for the experimental treatment.

A hundred protesters held a demonstration outside the gates of Buckingham Palace in London on Sunday, shouting "Save Charlie Gard" next to a banner that read "Murder."

The courts had ruled that keeping the baby on life support would only prolong his suffering as there was no hope of his recovering from the disease which causes progressive muscle weakness, including in key organs such as the heart.

Related News:
Tags: Trump US Britain health brain damage
 
Read more
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

 
go to top