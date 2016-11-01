VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Trump edges ahead of Clinton, poll finds

By AFP    November 1, 2016 | 11:09 pm GMT+7

The 2016 presidential campaign has been a roller coaster ride.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has edged ahead of Democratic rival Hillary Clinton by a point for the first time since May, an ABC News/Washington Post tracking poll out Tuesday has found.

The poll also registered a seven point decline for Clinton in the share of likely voters who are strongly enthusiastic about her, a possible reflection of the renewed controversy over her use of a private server while secretary of state, pollster Gary Langer said.

Trump's 46-45 percent lead in the four-way race for the White House, while well within the margin of error, is the first time he has polled ahead of Clinton in the survey since May.

The new poll was taken from October 27-30, a period that includes FBI director James Comey's October 28 announcement that his agents had found a new trove of email that may be pertinent to an earlier probe into Clinton's handling of classified information.

The results flip 46-45 in the Democrat's favor when combining the last seven days, Langer said.

"Either way the results are exceedingly close," he said.

Related news:

Clinton still frontrunner despite FBI emails letter: poll

Clinton looks to consolidate lead over Trump

Trump gains on Clinton, poll shows 'rigged' message resonates

Tags: Hillary Clinton Donald Trump vote poll
 
Read more
17 dead, 50 injured as Pakistan trains collide

17 dead, 50 injured as Pakistan trains collide

Britain could still change its mind over EU divorce, man who drafted Article 50 says

Britain could still change its mind over EU divorce, man who drafted Article 50 says

Election 2016: twists and turns aplenty

Election 2016: twists and turns aplenty

Moody's Analytics election model predicts Clinton win

Moody's Analytics election model predicts Clinton win

Australia, Indonesia consider joint naval patrols in flashpoint waters

Australia, Indonesia consider joint naval patrols in flashpoint waters

Thailand offers $1 bln loan to struggling jasmine rice farmers

Thailand offers $1 bln loan to struggling jasmine rice farmers

Clinton still frontrunner despite FBI emails letter: poll

Clinton still frontrunner despite FBI emails letter: poll

China says 'situation' at disputed Scarborough Shoal has not changed

China says 'situation' at disputed Scarborough Shoal has not changed

 
go to top