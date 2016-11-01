Trump edges ahead of Clinton, poll finds

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has edged ahead of Democratic rival Hillary Clinton by a point for the first time since May, an ABC News/Washington Post tracking poll out Tuesday has found.

The poll also registered a seven point decline for Clinton in the share of likely voters who are strongly enthusiastic about her, a possible reflection of the renewed controversy over her use of a private server while secretary of state, pollster Gary Langer said.

Trump's 46-45 percent lead in the four-way race for the White House, while well within the margin of error, is the first time he has polled ahead of Clinton in the survey since May.

The new poll was taken from October 27-30, a period that includes FBI director James Comey's October 28 announcement that his agents had found a new trove of email that may be pertinent to an earlier probe into Clinton's handling of classified information.

The results flip 46-45 in the Democrat's favor when combining the last seven days, Langer said.

"Either way the results are exceedingly close," he said.

