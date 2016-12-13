VnExpress International
Trump delays until January announcement on his business: spokesman

By Reuters/Steve Holland    December 13, 2016 | 08:37 am GMT+7
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump gestures as he stands with General Mark A. Milley, Chief of Staff of the United States Army (L) and Lieutenant General Robert L. Caslen, Superintendent of the United States Military Accedemy at West Point (R) as he watches the Army vs Navy college football game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, December 10, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Mike Segar

The announcement originally scheduled for this week on how he plans to avoid conflicts of interest.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has delayed until January an announcement originally scheduled for this week on how he plans to step back from running his business empire to avoid conflicts of interest, his spokesman said on Monday.

"The announcement will be in January," Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said.

Trump said last month he would hold a news conference on Thursday to spell out how he would separate himself "in total" from his worldwide business holdings.

Spicer did not say why the announcement was postponed. The Republican president-elect has not held a news conference since winning the Nov. 8 election.

After Trump's election victory, his company, the Trump Organization, said it was looking at new business structures with the goal of transferring control to Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump - three of his children who are involved with the company.

Trump's holdings include hotels and golf resorts from Panama to Scotland, as well as a winery, modeling agency and a range of other businesses.

Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, said in a series of tweets last month that "legal documents are being crafted which take me completely out of business operations." He did not say what the planned change might mean for ownership of his businesses.

Legal experts say the only way for Trump to fully avoid conflicts of interest would be to sell his global holdings.

Donald Trump
 
