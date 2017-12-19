VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Three dead, 100 hurt in US train derailment: police

By AFP   December 19, 2017 | 08:48 am GMT+7

One of the train's rail cars jumped tracks, plunging off a bridge onto a busy highway, where they hit five motor vehicles and two trucks.

At least three people were killed and about 100 others were taken to hospital when a passenger train traveling on a new route derailed Monday in Washington state, police said.

"There are a lot of critical injuries and so we won't know until we get updates from the hospital," Washington State Police spokeswoman Brooke Bova told reporters as she gave the toll, when asked about whether there would be more victims.

The train, which was carrying 77 passengers and seven crew members, state police said in an update on the situation.

It derailed in DuPont about halfway between Tacoma and the state capital Olympia on a curve that passes over busy Interstate 5 at about 7:40 a.m. (1540 GMT).

All but one of the train's 14 rail cars jumped tracks, plunging off a bridge onto a busy highway, where they hit five motor vehicles and two trucks, police said.

Related News:
Tags: U.S. train derailment
 
Read more
Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

G20 sees need for 'dialogue,' fails to defuse trade war threat

G20 sees need for 'dialogue,' fails to defuse trade war threat

French ex-president Sarkozy in custody in campaign funding probe: source

French ex-president Sarkozy in custody in campaign funding probe: source

World's last male northern white rhino dies in Kenya

World's last male northern white rhino dies in Kenya

Self-driving Uber car kills Arizona woman crossing street

Self-driving Uber car kills Arizona woman crossing street

 
go to top