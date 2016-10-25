Ten killed in powerful blast in China

Media reports said the blast in Yulin, which destroyed or damaged nearby buildings including a hospital, may have been caused by explosives illegally stored in the building.

The official Xinhua news agency said dozens of firefighters were sent to the scene in Shaanxi province, and rescuers were hunting for survivors who may be trapped in the rubble.

Pictures showed widespread damage, with windows blown out of buildings, dense grey smoke engulfing the streets and bloodied people, some lying on the ground.

The explosion occurred at around 2:00 pm (0600 GMT), city hall said.

A collapsed house is seen at site after an explosion hit a town in Fugu county, Shaanxi province, China, October 24, 2016. China Daily/via Reuters

Xinhua, citing local authorities, said 10 people had died and 157 were injured during the incident, adding that by 11:00 pm 113 people had been admitted to hospital.

Industrial accidents are common in China, where safely regulations are often flouted.

