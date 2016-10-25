VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Ten killed in powerful blast in China

By AFP   October 25, 2016 | 09:15 am GMT+7

A powerful explosion ripped through a building in a northern Chinese city on Monday, killing 10 people and injuring more than 150.

Media reports said the blast in Yulin, which destroyed or damaged nearby buildings including a hospital, may have been caused by explosives illegally stored in the building.

The official Xinhua news agency said dozens of firefighters were sent to the scene in Shaanxi province, and rescuers were hunting for survivors who may be trapped in the rubble.

Pictures showed widespread damage, with windows blown out of buildings, dense grey smoke engulfing the streets and bloodied people, some lying on the ground.

The explosion occurred at around 2:00 pm (0600 GMT), city hall said.

A collapsed house is seen at site after an explosion hit a town in Fugu county, Shaanxi province, China, October 24, 2016. China Daily/via Reuters

A collapsed house is seen at site after an explosion hit a town in Fugu county, Shaanxi province, China, October 24, 2016. China Daily/via Reuters

Xinhua, citing local authorities, said 10 people had died and 157 were injured during the incident, adding that by 11:00 pm 113 people had been admitted to hospital.

Industrial accidents are common in China, where safely regulations are often flouted.

Related news:

One killed, several hurt in suspected Japan suicide blast

Bomb blamed for Vietnam taxi blast, suicide suspected

Tags: China blast
 
Read more
Trump says Clinton policy on Syria would lead to World War Three

Trump says Clinton policy on Syria would lead to World War Three

UN chief could win S.Korean presidency, but contest would be bruising

UN chief could win S.Korean presidency, but contest would be bruising

Philippines' Duterte hits out at US, heads to Japan

Philippines' Duterte hits out at US, heads to Japan

Air pollution can affect blood pressure: study

Air pollution can affect blood pressure: study

Prominent anti-Vietnam War activist Tom Hayden dead at 76

Prominent anti-Vietnam War activist Tom Hayden dead at 76

Clinton looks to consolidate lead over Trump

Clinton looks to consolidate lead over Trump

One killed, several hurt in suspected Japan suicide blast

One killed, several hurt in suspected Japan suicide blast

Facebook to allow more graphic news

Facebook to allow more graphic news

 
go to top