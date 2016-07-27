VnExpress International
Suitcase filled with aerosols detonated near a migrant center in Germany

By Reuters   July 27, 2016 | 11:31 pm GMT+7
Migrants are escorted by German police to a registration centre, after crossing the Austrian-German border in Wegscheid near Passau, Germany, October 20, 2015. Photo by Reuters/Michael Dalder/File Photo

But police say there was no explosion in incident near migrant center.

An explosion went off around 200 meters (220 yards) from a reception center for migrants in a town close to Nuremberg on Wednesday, German broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk said, adding that it was not yet known whether there were any casualties.

The broadcaster said on its website that a suitcase filled with aerosols was detonated in Zirndorf, saying it was not known who was behind the explosion. It had earlier reported that the explosion took place near a migration office.

Bayerischer Rundfunk cited police as saying witnesses had reported hearing a loud bang before finding a burning suitcase in an allotment garden.

Television images showed police standing near a partially destroyed suitcase lying in a small alley. 

No explosion in incident near migrant center

Bavarian police on Wednesday confirmed that there had been a detonation incident involving a suitcase near the migrant centre in Zirndorf, but said there had been no explosion and there was no danger to the surrounding area.

"No explosion, no injuries," police said on an official Twitter account. They said police forces were on the scene after the incident, which occurred around 2:15 p.m. local time.

Police said in a statement a spray can in the suitcase may have exploded, adding that they were looking for the owners of the suitcase.

