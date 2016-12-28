VnExpress International
Strong earthquake hits Japan, no tsunami warning

By Reuters/Kiyoshi Takenaka   December 28, 2016 | 09:18 pm GMT+7
People keep a lookout at the mouth of a river after tsunami advisories triggered by an earthquake were issued, in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo November 22, 2016. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via Reuters

Damages or injuries were not immediately reported but the quake shook buildings in Tokyo.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 hit eastern Japan on Wednesday, but no tsunami warning was issued, public broadcaster NHK said.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries but the quake shook buildings in the capital, Tokyo.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude at 6.2 but later downgraded it to 5.9.

Japan's nuclear regulator said there were no irregularities at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant where one of the world's worst nuclear accident unfolded after a March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The 2011 quake of magnitude 9 was the strongest quake ever recorded in Japan, and it generated a tsunami that knocked out the Fukushima plant, causing the worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl a quarter of a century earlier.

About 25,000 people were by the tsunami along Japan's northeast coast.

NHK said the operator of the devastated plant, Tokyo Electric Power Co, was checking on for any impact of the quake on the plant but the nuclear regulator reported no irregularities.

