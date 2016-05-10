VnExpress International
Liverpool announce sales partnership with China's JD.com

By Reuters/Ian Rodricks   May 10, 2016 | 02:47 pm GMT+7

Liverpool Football Club launched an online store in China on Tuesday in partnership with JD.com , the country's No.2 e-commerce company.

The tie-up will allow Liverpool, currently eighth in the Premier League table and in the final of the Europa League, to use the company's online sales platform, JD Worldwide, to sell its merchandise across China.

Liverpool are one of the most popular international football clubs in China, with more than 1.7 million followers on Chinese social media website Weibo, JD.com said in a statement.

"With English football gaining steam in China, we are thrilled to welcome Liverpool FC to JD.com and look forward to working together to bring high-quality authentic club merchandise to fans," JD Worldwide's general manager Tony Qiu said.

JD.com is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's main rival in online shopping in China. It reported a 47 percent rise in first-quarter revenue on Monday.

"Our millions of Reds fans in China are extremely passionate and committed, and we are delighted that they now have quick and convenient access to a wide range of Liverpool FC merchandise on JD.com," said Billy Hogan, Liverpool's chief commercial officer.

The club's store on JD.com can be found at liverpoolfc.jd.hk

Tags: Liverpool JD.com China football
 
