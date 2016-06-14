France wants to deport almost 50 Russian soccer fans

"They want to deport almost 50 people including women who did not take part in anything," Shprygin told Reuters by phone.

"The police are making up for their mistakes three days ago. We are in a bus in Cannes and we have been blocked in by riot police. We are not going anywhere for the time being and are waiting for the consul."

Related news:

> UEFA says could disqualify England, Russia from Euro 2016 if more violence

> Russia pledges "post-Fukushima" technology for Vietnam’s first nuclear power plant

> Fans clash in the stadium after England v Russia

> Clashes erupt in Marseille ahead of Euro England-Russia match

> France backs UEFA warning to England, Russia, plans alcohol ban