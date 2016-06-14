VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Sports

France wants to deport almost 50 Russian soccer fans

By Reuters.Maria Tsvetkova/Maria Kiselyova   June 14, 2016 | 04:27 pm GMT+7
France wants to deport almost 50 Russian soccer fans
England v Russia - EURO 2016 - Group B - Stade Velodrome, Marseille, France - 11/6/16 - Soccer fans leave the stadium after the match. Photo by Reuters/Robert Pratta/File Photo

France wants to deport almost 50 Russian soccer fans, Alexander Shprygin, the head of a Russian supporters' group, said on Tuesday, saying French riot police had stopped a bus carrying fans in Cannes who were on their way to Lille.

"They want to deport almost 50 people including women who did not take part in anything," Shprygin told Reuters by phone.

"The police are making up for their mistakes three days ago. We are in a bus in Cannes and we have been blocked in by riot police. We are not going anywhere for the time being and are waiting for the consul." 

Related news:

UEFA says could disqualify England, Russia from Euro 2016 if more violence

Russia pledges "post-Fukushima" technology for Vietnam’s first nuclear power plant

Fans clash in the stadium after England v Russia

Clashes erupt in Marseille ahead of Euro England-Russia match

France backs UEFA warning to England, Russia, plans alcohol ban

Tags: Euro 2016 hooligan Russia
Read more
Russians jailed for Euro 2016 violence, far-right figure expelled

Russians jailed for Euro 2016 violence, far-right figure expelled

Lendl says Murray can end Djokovic's

Lendl says Murray can end Djokovic's "golden slam" dream

Pogba and Griezmann give best possible response

Pogba and Griezmann give best possible response

Belgian strikers highlight importance of beating Ireland

Belgian strikers highlight importance of beating Ireland

Spain counting on fresh faces for World Cup redemption

Spain counting on fresh faces for World Cup redemption

Northern Irish soccer fan dies after fall in Nice

Northern Irish soccer fan dies after fall in Nice

France backs UEFA warning to England, Russia, plans alcohol ban

France backs UEFA warning to England, Russia, plans alcohol ban

World champions Germany beat Ukraine in their Euro opener

World champions Germany beat Ukraine in their Euro opener

 
go to top