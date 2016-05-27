Thai queen undergoes medical tests, palace says in rare statement

Her husband, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, 88, is in failing health and is also being treated for various ailments at a Bangkok hospital.

"An x-ray showed that there is still a trace of a former illness of insufficient blood in the brain as per in 2012 but the check found no new abnormalities," the palace said in the statement on the queen.

Queen Sirikit, who has seldom been seen in public in recent years, went for a health check on Wednesday, it said.

The Thai royal succession has prompted worries about instability in a country that has witnessed 19 coups or attempted coups and at least 19 constitutions since a constitutional monarchy replaced an absolute one in 1932.

The palace last released a statement on Queen Sirikit's health in 2014