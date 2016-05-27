VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Southeast Asia

Thai queen undergoes medical tests, palace says in rare statement

May 27, 2016 | 10:09 am GMT+7

Thailand's 83-year-old Queen Sirikit has undergone medical tests and has "insufficient blood in the brain", the Royal Household Bureau said in a rare statement on her health.

Her husband, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, 88, is in failing health and is also being treated for various ailments at a Bangkok hospital.

"An x-ray showed that there is still a trace of a former illness of insufficient blood in the brain as per in 2012 but the check found no new abnormalities," the palace said in the statement on the queen.

Queen Sirikit, who has seldom been seen in public in recent years, went for a health check on Wednesday, it said.

The Thai royal succession has prompted worries about instability in a country that has witnessed 19 coups or attempted coups and at least 19 constitutions since a constitutional monarchy replaced an absolute one in 1932.

The palace last released a statement on Queen Sirikit's health in 2014

Tags: Queen Sirikit hospital medical
 
Read more
Philippines cancels license of remittance firm after Bangladesh heist probe

Philippines cancels license of remittance firm after Bangladesh heist probe

Thailand jails country singer for seven years in royal insult case

Thailand jails country singer for seven years in royal insult case

Myanmar's Suu Kyi to lead new effort on restive Rakhine State

Myanmar's Suu Kyi to lead new effort on restive Rakhine State

Speedboat crash kills three foreigners in Thailand: police

Speedboat crash kills three foreigners in Thailand: police

After sea spat, China pledges deeper defence ties with Indonesia

After sea spat, China pledges deeper defence ties with Indonesia

New Philippine econ minister vows strong push for family planning

New Philippine econ minister vows strong push for family planning

Thailand's Q1 GDP surprisingly resilient, but export slump a risk

Thailand's Q1 GDP surprisingly resilient, but export slump a risk

Childhood goes up in smoke for Indonesian tobacco farm workers

Childhood goes up in smoke for Indonesian tobacco farm workers

 
go to top