VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Russia's FSB security service says arrests hackers who defrauded banks

By Reuters   June 1, 2016 | 05:47 pm GMT+7

Russia's FSB security service said on Wednesday it had helped arrest members of what it said was an organized criminal group of hackers who stole 1.7 billion roubles ($25.42 million) from the accounts of Russian financial institutions.

In a joint operation with the interior ministry backed by armed units of the National Guard, the FSB said in a statement it had helped detain about 50 individuals, 18 of whom were put behind bars in Moscow pending the outcome of the case. A further three individuals were ordered not to leave the country.

The FSB said the arrests had been made in 15 different Russian regions simultaneously and that investigators had opened a criminal case into the defendants whom it accused of being part of an organised criminal group and of using computers to perpetrate fraud.

"As a result of (house) searches a large quantity of computer equipment was confiscated along with communications gear, bank cards in false names, and also financial documents and significant amounts of cash confirming the illegal nature of their activity," the FSB said in the statement.

It did not name the banks affected or say how many accounts had been compromised. The investigation was still active, it said. ($1 = 66.8790 roubles)

Tags: hacker arrest defraud
 
Read more
Norway helicopter crash investigators issue safety warning

Norway helicopter crash investigators issue safety warning

French vessel detects signals likely from EgyptAir jet black box

French vessel detects signals likely from EgyptAir jet black box

China welcomes Manila's offer for maritime dispute talks

China welcomes Manila's offer for maritime dispute talks

After failed missile test, China calls for Korean calm

After failed missile test, China calls for Korean calm

UN says four killed in attacks on two of its Mali sites

UN says four killed in attacks on two of its Mali sites

China says first stealth fighter not yet in service, but coming soon

China says first stealth fighter not yet in service, but coming soon

Philippines' Duterte under fire for defending killing of journalists

Philippines' Duterte under fire for defending killing of journalists

U.S.-backed fighters, mostly Kurds, advance against IS in north Syria

U.S.-backed fighters, mostly Kurds, advance against IS in north Syria

 
go to top