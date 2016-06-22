VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Rough seas, high winds delay search for Flight MH370

By Reuters/Tom Westbrook   June 22, 2016 | 02:36 pm GMT+7
Rough seas, high winds delay search for Flight MH370
Royal Australian Air Force pilot, Flight Lieutenant Russell Adams from 10 Squadron, steers his AP-3C Orion over the Southern Indian Ocean during the search for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 in this picture released by the Australian Defence Force March 20, 2014. Photo by Reuters/Australian Defence Force

Rough seas and strong winds have delayed the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in the Indian Ocean, prolonging the search until August in one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries, investigators said on Wednesday.

The search had been scheduled to be completed by mid-year.

Australian officials, who are leading the investigation, said in a statement that more than 105,000 sq km (40,540 sq miles) had been covered in the 120,000 sq km search zone.

Seas as high as 18 meters and strong winds battered the search vessels and slowed their progress, Australia's Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said.

Flight MH370 disappeared in March 2014 with 239 passengers and crew on board shortly after taking off from Kuala Lumpur bound for Beijing.

Investigators believe someone may have deliberately switched off the plane's transponder before diverting it thousands of miles off course over the Indian Ocean.

Australia, China and Malaysia had agreed the search area would not be expanded beyond 120,000 sq km, the ATSB said in a statement.

A piece of the Boeing 777, a wing part known as a flaperon, washed up on the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion in July last year.

Related news:

> New debris images examined by MH370 search team

> MH370 disappearance still a mystery two years on: investigators

> Airbus to help investigate crash of missing Vietnamese CASA plane

Tags: MH370
 
Read more
On eve of fateful British EU referendum, rivals race for final votes

On eve of fateful British EU referendum, rivals race for final votes

Putin says Russia must strengthen as

Putin says Russia must strengthen as "aggressive" NATO approaches

North Korea missile reaches new heights,

North Korea missile reaches new heights, "intensifying" threat to Japan

Singapore decried for barring foreign sponsorship of gay rally

Singapore decried for barring foreign sponsorship of gay rally

China internet regulator to crack down on online comments

China internet regulator to crack down on online comments

North Korean missiles from two latest launches fall in Sea of Japan

North Korean missiles from two latest launches fall in Sea of Japan

Hungary investigates police in case of drowned migrant

Hungary investigates police in case of drowned migrant

Samsung takes fight to Apple with mobile wallet strategy

Samsung takes fight to Apple with mobile wallet strategy

 
go to top