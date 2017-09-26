VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make first official outing at Invictus Games

By AFP   September 26, 2017 | 08:52 am GMT+7
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make first official outing at Invictus Games
Britain's Prince Harry (R) sits with girlfriend actress Meghan Markle to watch a wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 25, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Mark Blinch

'We're two people who are really happy and in love.' 

Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle made their first official public appearance together Monday, arriving hand in hand for a wheelchair tennis match at Toronto's Invictus Games.

Wearing a black "Invictus Games" polo shirt and jeans, the British royal and American actress Markle -- also dressed down in jeans and a white shirt -- enjoyed the sun together as they watched the action on court.

Since the 36-year-old "Suits" actress told Vanity Fair the couple are "in love," fans and the press have been eagerly awaiting an official appearance -- with onlookers scrabbling to take pictures as they were escorted into Monday's event.

"We're two people who are really happy and in love," Markle told the magazine in an interview published early this month.

The couple both attended the opening ceremony of the third Invictus Games -- created by Prince Harry for disabled or wounded soldiers and veterans -- on Saturday.

Markle was pictured sitting a few rows behind the royal's seat next to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

According to his schedule, Queen Elizabeth II's grandson will stay at Markle's Toronto home for all eight days of the Games.

Related News:
Tags: Britain royal Prince Harry
 
Read more
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

 
go to top