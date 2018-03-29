VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Preliminary results show Egypt's Sisi leading voting: newspaper

By Reuters   March 29, 2018 | 02:30 pm GMT+7
Preliminary results show Egypt's Sisi leading voting: newspaper
People walk near a billboard showing a picture of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during the presidential election in Cairo, Egypt, March 28, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

His 21.5 million votes have left other rivals in the dust.

Preliminary results show President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is leading Egypt’s presidential election with 21.5 million votes, state-owned newspaper Akhbar el-Youm reported on Thursday.

Sisi is running almost unchallenged after the other serious candidates were either arrested or intimidated and he is widely expected to win a second four-year term.

The electoral commission issued a last-minute call for people to vote, hoping to boost the turnout figure that Sisi regards as vital to legitimizing his victory.

His only challenger, Moussa Mostafa Moussa, a Sisi supporter, garnered 721,000 votes, the newspaper reported.

There are about 60 million eligible voters in Egypt. Some voters said they had received payments and other inducements to cast their ballots. Final results are due on Monday.

Related News:
Tags: egypt election sisi preliminary result
 
Read more
Japan finance minister Aso says must avoid bilateral FTA with US

Japan finance minister Aso says must avoid bilateral FTA with US

US on track to meet climate targets despite Trump: UN chief

US on track to meet climate targets despite Trump: UN chief

Russia orders out 60 US diplomats over spy poisoning affair

Russia orders out 60 US diplomats over spy poisoning affair

Under Armour says 150 million MyFitnessPal accounts breached

Under Armour says 150 million MyFitnessPal accounts breached

Russia says it will respond in kind to West's expulsions

Russia says it will respond in kind to West's expulsions

68 killed in Venezuelan police station riot and fire

68 killed in Venezuelan police station riot and fire

Saudi Arabia must face US lawsuits over September 11 attacks

Saudi Arabia must face US lawsuits over September 11 attacks

NASA resuming search for planets orbiting stars beyond solar system

NASA resuming search for planets orbiting stars beyond solar system

 
go to top