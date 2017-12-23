VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Police evacuate Bonn Christmas market, probe suspicious package

By Reuters/Andrea Shalal   December 23, 2017 | 09:18 am GMT+7
Police evacuate Bonn Christmas market, probe suspicious package
German police secure the main train station in Munich, Germany, January 1, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Michaela Rehle

'We assume it’s not dangerous, but we’re still investigating.'

Police brought in experts and an explosives robot to investigate a suspicious package found at the Christmas market in the west German city of Bonn late on Friday.

Bonn police cordoned off and evacuated a large area of the market just before 9 p.m. local time, and experts were still examining the object five hours later, a spokesman said.

“We assume it’s not dangerous, but we’re still investigating,” the spokesman said. He said the object was discovered shortly before the market was to close for the evening, so it was not crowded.

Germany is on high alert for potential attacks a year after failed Tunisian asylum seeker Anis Amri killed 12 people when he hijacked a truck and drove it into a crowded Berlin Christmas market.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, marking the first anniversary of the attack on Tuesday, said Germany should learn from security shortcomings exposed in the incident.

German authorities evacuated part of a Christmas market in Potsdam near Berlin earlier this month after a package containing powerful firecrackers, wires and nails was delivered to a nearby pharmacy.

Officials later said that criminals had used the incident to try to extort millions of euros from logistics firm DHL, which had delivered the package.

Related News:
Tags: Christmas Bonn
 
Read more
Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

G20 sees need for 'dialogue,' fails to defuse trade war threat

G20 sees need for 'dialogue,' fails to defuse trade war threat

French ex-president Sarkozy in custody in campaign funding probe: source

French ex-president Sarkozy in custody in campaign funding probe: source

World's last male northern white rhino dies in Kenya

World's last male northern white rhino dies in Kenya

Self-driving Uber car kills Arizona woman crossing street

Self-driving Uber car kills Arizona woman crossing street

 
go to top