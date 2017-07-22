VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Philippines drops hosting 2019 SEA Games citing war costs

By AFP   July 22, 2017 | 03:23 pm GMT+7
Philippines drops hosting 2019 SEA Games citing war costs
A Filipino soldier walks as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city, Philippines July 1, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Jorge Silva

The resources will be used to rebuild Marawi, a city partially occupied by Muslim militants.

The Philippines has pulled out of hosting the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, the government said, Friday to focus on rebuilding a city ravaged by a two-month battle between security forces and Islamic militants.

The country's sports officials formally abandoned their plans to host the games after a series of meetings with President Rodrigo Duterte, Philippine Sports Commission chairman William Ramirez said.

"Resources shall be focused on rehabilitation and rebuilding of Marawi instead of funding the 2019 hosting of the Southeast Asian Games," Ramirez said in a statement on the commission's Facebook page.

Muslim militants flying the black flag of the Islamic State group occupied parts of the southern city of Marawi two months ago, triggering prolonged fighting with military forces.

More than 550 people have been killed and air strikes and artillery have left much of the city of 200,000 in ruins.

Duterte has imposed martial law over the southern third of the Philippines to stamp out the militant threat.

The Philippines agreed in 2015 to host the 2019 SEA Games after two other countries, Brunei and Vietnam, declined.

Related News:
Tags: Philippines SEA Games ASEAN Rodrigo Duterte sport Marawi
 
Read more
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

 
go to top