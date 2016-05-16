VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Philippine bank at center of $81 mln heist names new president

By Reuters/Enrico dela Cruz   May 16, 2016 | 05:50 pm GMT+7

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC) said on Monday that its board has appointed a new president replacing Lorenzo Tan, who resigned but was cleared by the Philippine bank of any wrongdoing in a $81 million money laundering scandal.

Gil Buenaventura, currently president and CEO of state-run Development Bank of the Philippines, will take over as RCBC president and CEO from July 1, RCBC said in a statement.

The veteran banker is a former senior executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Bank of the Philippine Islands, one of the country's three biggest lenders.

RCBC, the country's ninth-largest lender by assets, said on May 6 that it had accepted the resignation of Tan.

In early February, unidentified hackers infiltrated the computers at the Bangladesh central bank and tried to transfer $951 million from its settlement account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Most transfers were blocked, but $81 million was sent to four accounts at a branch of RCBC and then moved through a remittance firm and later to casinos and gambling agents. Most of that money is missing.

The Philippine Senate is scheduled to resume its money-laundering probe on May 19.

Tags: heist Development bank of Philippines scandal Rizal Commercial Banking Corp
 
Read more
Obama says transgender rule is important aid to schools: BuzzFeed

Obama says transgender rule is important aid to schools: BuzzFeed

Canada to introduce legislation to protect transgender people

Canada to introduce legislation to protect transgender people

Soccer-Rashford selection turns spotlight on Rooney

Soccer-Rashford selection turns spotlight on Rooney

Sweden sentences man to life imprisonment for genocide in Rwanda

Sweden sentences man to life imprisonment for genocide in Rwanda

Eight Asian budget carriers share booking platforms in landmark pact

Eight Asian budget carriers share booking platforms in landmark pact

Turkish, coalition forces hit Islamic State targets in Syria, kill 27 -media

Turkish, coalition forces hit Islamic State targets in Syria, kill 27 -media

Donald Trump says unlikely to have a good relationship with British PM Cameron

Donald Trump says unlikely to have a good relationship with British PM Cameron

Australia's Starpharma, Ansell to supply anti-Zika condoms for Olympics

Australia's Starpharma, Ansell to supply anti-Zika condoms for Olympics

 
go to top