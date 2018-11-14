VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Ohio family arrested for killing eight people

By AFP   November 14, 2018 | 09:25 am GMT+7
Ohio family arrested for killing eight people
Police in Ohio found seven bodies, each with a bullet to the head, in three separate homes, and an eighth at a separate site. Photo by AFP/Bryan R. Smith

Police in the U.S. state of Ohio arrested a husband and wife and their two sons Tuesday over the "meticulously planned" murder of eight people.

The victims include seven members of another family and a fiancee.

George Wagner III, Angela Wagner and their sons George Wagner IV and Edward Wagner are accused of carrying out the April 2016 massacre in Peebles, a rural village 80 miles (130 kilometers) east of Cincinnati.

"Members of one family conspired, planned, carried out and then allegedly covered up their violent act to wipe out members of another family," Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader told a news conference.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said the motive was related to child custody, without clarifying further.

Police found seven bodies, each with a bullet to the head, in three separate homes, and an eighth at a separate site. Many were killed in their sleep.

The seven family members killed were Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16; Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 20; Dana Rhoden, 37; Gary Rhoden, 38; Hanna Rhoden, 19; and Kenneth Rhoden, 44. The other victim, 20-year-old Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, was engaged to Clarence Rhoden.

The shooters spared three young children: a newborn baby found lying next to her dead mother, as well as two others who were six months and three years old.

Officials accused the Wagners of an elaborate cover-up, including tampering with cell phones and security camera footage.

"They did this quickly, coldly, calmly and very carefully. But not carefully enough," Reader said.

"They left traces. They left a trail: The parts to build a silencer, the forged documents, the cameras, the cellphones, all that they tampered with, and the lies, all the lies they told us."

Each of the suspects faces eight counts of aggravated murder. If convicted, they could get the death penalty.

Police also arrested Rita Newcomb, identified as Angela Wagner's mother, and Fredericka Wagner, George Wagner III's mother.

They are accused of helping with the cover-up.

The killings sent shockwaves through the community, located in an economically distressed region of around 28,000 people that is home to an abandoned uranium plant.

Related News:
Tags: US state Ohio murder massacre Donald Trump US government gun shots
 
Read more
China sends written response to US trade reform demands: US government sources

China sends written response to US trade reform demands: US government sources

No pickles please: India's trafficking survivors dream of drums and saws

No pickles please: India's trafficking survivors dream of drums and saws

Most SE Asia stocks fall in line with broader Asia; Indonesia climbs 1 pct

Most SE Asia stocks fall in line with broader Asia; Indonesia climbs 1 pct

China scours social media, erases thousands of accounts

China scours social media, erases thousands of accounts

China says aircraft carrier testing weapons in South China Sea drills

China says aircraft carrier testing weapons in South China Sea drills

Some dino eggs took months to hatch, perhaps leading to extinction: study

Some dino eggs took months to hatch, perhaps leading to extinction: study

Smog returns, but Beijing says skies are getting cleaner

Smog returns, but Beijing says skies are getting cleaner

 
go to top