World

Odd radio signals coming from nearby dwarf star

By Reuters   July 20, 2017 | 01:45 pm GMT+7

The Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico has discovered peculiar radio signals coming from the Ross 128 in the Virgo constellation.

This could down to three things, wrote Abel Mendez, director of Planetary Habitability Laboratory at the University of of Puerto Rico in a blog post.

The signals could originate from a solar flare, from something else passing in front of the telescope's view of Ross 128, or radio burst from a high orbit satellite.

Mendez adds that they may come to a conclusion this week after further investigation and looking at data from other observatories.

