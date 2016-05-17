VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Obama says transgender rule is important aid to schools: BuzzFeed

By Reuters/Doina Chiacu   May 17, 2016 | 08:26 am GMT+7

President Barack Obama said on Monday that his administration's guidance on transgender issues is needed to help schools grapple with the sensitive topic and ensure that all children are treated fairly.

Obama, in an interview with BuzzFeed news website broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube, said schools had been asking the Department of Education how they should handle questions they were facing with transgender youths.

"We think it was important for schools who want to go ahead and, in a very practical way, try to deal with the school year - What are they going to be doing next year? How should we approach this? - that we give them our best judgment about how to approach it," Obama said.

The Obama administration told U.S. public schools on Friday that transgender students must be allowed to use the bathroom of their choice, upsetting Republicans and raising the likelihood of fights over federal funding and legal authority.

The Education and Justice Departments told school districts nationwide that while the guidance carries no legal weight, they must not discriminate against students, including based on their gender identity.

Obama, who has two teenage daughters, elaborated on the decision.

"We're talking about kids. And anybody who's been in school, been in high school, who's been a parent, I think, should realize that kids who are sometimes in the minority, kids who have a different sexual orientation or are transgender are subject to a lot of bullying, potentially," Obama said.

"They are vulnerable. And I think that it's part of our obligation as a society to make sure that everybody is treated fairly and our kids are all loved and that they're protected and that their dignity is affirmed," he said. 

Tags: transgender school Republicans U.S.
 
Read more
Two bombings in Baghdad kill 44, say police, medical sources

Two bombings in Baghdad kill 44, say police, medical sources

Philippines detains 25 Chinese fishermen for suspected poaching

Philippines detains 25 Chinese fishermen for suspected poaching

New North Korean foreign minister was its disarmament negotiator

New North Korean foreign minister was its disarmament negotiator

Hong Kong on high alert for Chinese visit as independence calls grow

Hong Kong on high alert for Chinese visit as independence calls grow

Canada to introduce legislation to protect transgender people

Canada to introduce legislation to protect transgender people

Soccer-Rashford selection turns spotlight on Rooney

Soccer-Rashford selection turns spotlight on Rooney

Sweden sentences man to life imprisonment for genocide in Rwanda

Sweden sentences man to life imprisonment for genocide in Rwanda

Philippine bank at center of $81 mln heist names new president

Philippine bank at center of $81 mln heist names new president

 
go to top