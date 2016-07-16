Nice killer's father says son had a nervous breakdown

People gather near flowers and candles left in tribute to victims the day after a truck ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores and injuring more on the Promenade des Anglais who were celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday, in Nice, in Nice, July 15, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Eric Gaillard

"From 2002 to 2004, he had problems that caused a nervous breakdown. He would become angry and he shouted... he would break anything he saw in front of him," Mohamed Mondher Lahouaiej-Bouhlel said outside his home in the city of Msaken in eastern Tunisia.

He said the family took Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel to a doctor who prescribed medication to counter his depression.

Lahouaiej-Bouhlel described his son as "always alone, always depressed" and not wanting to talk.

The white-haired father said the family in Tunisia had almost no contact with his son after he left for France, but he could not say when exactly this was.

"When he left for France we heard nothing more from him," he insisted.

The father also insisted that his son "had no links to religion".

"He didn't pray, he didn't fast, he drank alcohol and even used drugs," he told AFP.

"We are also shocked" by what happened in Nice, the father said.

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls on Friday said Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel was "probably linked to radical Islam in one way or another", although Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve cautioned that it was too early to confirm such a link.

Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, born on January 31, 1985 in the Sousse suburb of Msaken, was married to a Franco-Tunisian resident of Nice.

They had three children including a baby.

The father confirmed that his son was "not on good terms" with his wife.

Related news:

> Truck attacker kills up to 84 in Nice on French national day

> Nice attack: what we know so far

> Foreign and domestic policies make France 'most threatened country'