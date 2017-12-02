VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

New York Times cuts number of free articles on website

By Reuters/Sheila Dang   December 2, 2017 | 08:42 am GMT+7

By reducing the number of free articles, the Times is hoping to stay on its path of making more money from readers than advertising.

The New York Times on Friday reduced the number of free articles it will offer most non-subscribers to five from 10 in an effort to make more money from readers.

The change is aimed at increasing subscription revenue as readers flock to the website for news on topics like the Trump administration or high-profile sexual harassment allegations, which have dominated the news cycle.

The publisher plans to move toward a more "dynamic paywall," said a Times spokeswoman on Friday. One strategy the Times is considering is offering a different number of free articles for non-paid readers based on how they arrive at the website, or based on their reading habits, she said.

By reducing the number of free articles, the Times is hoping to stay on its path of making more money from readers than advertising. Total ad revenue tumbled 9 percent from a year earlier in the third quarter.

While the importance of ad revenue may not disappear completely, it does not "run the show" at the Times anymore, said Executive Editor Dean Baquet while speaking at the Business Insider Ignition conference in New York on Thursday.

The Times had 3.5 million total subscriptions as of the third quarter, the most in its history, said Chief Executive Mark Thompson during an earnings call with investors. The company has a goal of eventually reaching 10 million subscribers.

The basic digital subscription for unlimited news articles costs $16 per month.

Related News:
Tags: New York Times subscription
 
Read more
Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

G20 sees need for 'dialogue,' fails to defuse trade war threat

G20 sees need for 'dialogue,' fails to defuse trade war threat

French ex-president Sarkozy in custody in campaign funding probe: source

French ex-president Sarkozy in custody in campaign funding probe: source

World's last male northern white rhino dies in Kenya

World's last male northern white rhino dies in Kenya

Self-driving Uber car kills Arizona woman crossing street

Self-driving Uber car kills Arizona woman crossing street

 
go to top