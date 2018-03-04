VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

NAFTA talks on autos eyed for next week: Mexico negotiator

By Reuters   March 4, 2018 | 09:00 am GMT+7
NAFTA talks on autos eyed for next week: Mexico negotiator
Mexico's chief negotiator Kenneth Smith speaks to journalists at the hotel where the seventh round of NAFTA talks takes place, in Mexico City. Photo by Reuters

U.S., Mexico and Canada aimed to hold talks to continue addressing a U.S. proposal to raise the amount of North American content used under NAFTA.

U.S., Mexican and Canadian trade experts leading efforts to draft new rules for auto content under a revised NAFTA trade deal aim to meet next week, Mexico's chief negotiator Kenneth Smith said on Saturday.

Technical discussions on auto content at the latest round of talks to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement were disrupted this week by the sudden departure of the head of the U.S. team for that issue, Jason Bernstein.

The three sides aimed to hold talks as soon as possible to continue addressing a U.S. proposal to raise the amount of North American content used under NAFTA, Smith said. The U.S. demand has been a major sticking point at the talks.

"It's going to restart soon, not in this round, but we hope that there is a meeting at technical level next week to continue the talks," Smith told reporters.

Officials said Bernstein returned to the United States for technical consultations with the auto industry, and Smith told reporters he had not returned to the talks in Mexico City.

Related News:
Tags: NAFTA Mexico U.S. Canada trade deal
 
Read more
Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

G20 sees need for 'dialogue,' fails to defuse trade war threat

G20 sees need for 'dialogue,' fails to defuse trade war threat

French ex-president Sarkozy in custody in campaign funding probe: source

French ex-president Sarkozy in custody in campaign funding probe: source

World's last male northern white rhino dies in Kenya

World's last male northern white rhino dies in Kenya

Self-driving Uber car kills Arizona woman crossing street

Self-driving Uber car kills Arizona woman crossing street

 
go to top